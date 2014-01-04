Be Forever Chic! Shop 17 Black & White Pieces

You can never go wrong with black and white – it's the most trustworthy color-combo, which makes each B&W buy a guilt-free purchase. Black is forever in style and winter-white is the perfect way to stand out in a crowd without an overdose of sparkle. Not to mention, black and white are equally seasonless – that statement "you can't wear white after Labor Day" is an old taboo.

While both colors speak volume on their own, our favorite color-combo is the two together (think: houndstooth, polka-dots, tweed). That’s why we shopped for our favorite black and white pieces to gather everything from snow-hued clutches to leather-accented miniskirts. So, will you take a graphic black and white approach with window-pane printed pants or go for a subtly sophisticated look in a crisp white blazer? Shop the gallery to find the piece that speaks to you.