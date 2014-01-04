Be Forever Chic! Shop 17 Black & White Pieces

Brian Henn (4); Courtesy Photo
Alexandra DeRosa
Jan 04, 2014 @ 5:12 am

You can never go wrong with black and white – it's the most trustworthy color-combo, which makes each B&W buy a guilt-free purchase.  Black is forever in style and winter-white is the perfect way to stand out in a crowd without an overdose of sparkle. Not to mention, black and white are equally seasonless – that statement "you can't wear white after Labor Day" is an old taboo.

While both colors speak volume on their own, our favorite color-combo is the two together (think: houndstooth, polka-dots, tweed). That’s why we shopped for our favorite black and white pieces to gather everything from snow-hued clutches to leather-accented miniskirts. So, will you take a graphic black and white approach with window-pane printed pants or go for a subtly sophisticated look in a crisp white blazer? Shop the gallery to find the piece that speaks to you.

Nümph Pants

Cotton, $117; at Hazel Apparel, 773-904-7779
Banana Republic Dress

Polyester-cotton, $130; bananarepublic.com
Nine West Heels

Patent leather, $89; zappos.com
H&M Blazer

Polyester, $50; hm.com
Humble Chic NY Necklace

Acrylic stone and plated-metal necklace, $48; humblechic.com
Topshop Sweater

Acrylic, $84; topshop.com
Lush Clothing Skirt

Cotton-blend with faux-leather trim, $58; shoptiques.com
Elliott Lucca Flats

Leather flats, $109; elliottlucca.com
Mango Pants

Polyester-cotton, $80; mango.com
H&M Bag

Faux-leather, $35; hm.com
C. Wonder Blouse

Silk, $125; cwonder.com
Target Scarf

Acrylic, $15; target.com
Threadsence Clutch

Faux-leather, $45; threadsence.com
Zara Coat

Wool-polyester, $179; zara.com
Coastal Sunglasses

Acetate, $89; coastal.com
Banana Republic Gloves

Leather, $80; bananarepublic.com
BaubleBar Earrings

Acrylic, glass, and plated metal, $32; baublebar.com

