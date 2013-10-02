15 Perfect Pencil Skirts for Fall

Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 02, 2013 @ 9:30 am

Sharpen your skirt selection with the latest pencil skirts that are so on point for fall. For one, they've come a long way from conservative workwear, graduating to smart textures (think: leather panels and neoprene), varied lengths, playful prints and bright colors—all designed to flatter your figure. And the new "it" hem seen on and off the runway? The longer-than-average midi length that hits mid-calf, below the knee. Pair it with delicate heels to offset the extra coverage or nude pumps to lengthen your stature. Click through to shop 15 pencil skirts in lace, houndstooth and more. For more tips, flip to page 185 of the October issue (on newsstands now) or download it for your tablet.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Bailey 44

Cotton-viscose, $125; bailey44.com.
2 of 15 courtesy

Dana-Maxx

Polyester suede, $415; dana-maxx.com.
3 of 15 Courtesy

The Limited

Cotton-spandex, $70; thelimited.com.
4 of 15 Courtesy

T Tahari

Cotton, $108; lordandtaylor.com.
5 of 15 Courtesy

Milly

Embossed leather, $695; millyny.com.
6 of 15 Courtesy

Marciano

Polyester lace, $138; guessbymarciano.com.
7 of 15 Courtesy

Ann Taylor

Faux leather, rayon and polyester, $98; anntaylor.com.
8 of 15 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Acrylic blend, $368; nordstrom.com.
9 of 15 Courtesy

Moschino Cheap and Chic

Polyester crepe, $325; nordstrom.com.
10 of 15 Courtesy

Talbots

Wool-nylon, $139; talbots.com.
11 of 15 Courtesy

Mango

Wool-blend, $60; mango.com.
12 of 15 Courtesy

H&M

Polyester and rayon, $50; hm.com.
13 of 15 Courtesy

Zara

Cotton and elastane, $80; zara.com.
14 of 15 Courtesy

River Island

Polyester and elastane, $40; riverisland.com.
15 of 15 Coutesy

United Colors of Benetton

Wool and nylon, $90; benetton.com.

