15 Perfect Pencil Skirts for Fall

Sharpen your skirt selection with the latest pencil skirts that are so on point for fall. For one, they've come a long way from conservative workwear, graduating to smart textures (think: leather panels and neoprene), varied lengths, playful prints and bright colors—all designed to flatter your figure. And the new "it" hem seen on and off the runway? The longer-than-average midi length that hits mid-calf, below the knee. Pair it with delicate heels to offset the extra coverage or nude pumps to lengthen your stature. Click through to shop 15 pencil skirts in lace, houndstooth and more. For more tips, flip to page 185 of the October issue (on newsstands now) or download it for your tablet.