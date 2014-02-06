Our (Stylish) Ode to One Fantastic Fox

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Feb 06, 2014 @ 6:58 am

We've always held a curious fascination for foxes, but it wasn't until Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox (narrated by George Clooney—swoon!) that we really started taking note of the cunning creature. And with the 2013 hit Ylvis' "What Does the Fox Say?" (a song that rose so fast in popularity it became a children's book), it's clear that the animal isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

So, in honor of the fox (and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman's 40th birthday), we scouted 15 clever pieces, from home goods to fashion, that all spotlight our favorite four-legged critter.

MORE:
Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Horse• Proenza Schouler Exhibit to Open During Paris Fashion Week
• Fashion Week Alert: Coach Plans to Join In on the Action

1 of 15 Courtesy

Imm Living Crowned Container

$76; purehome.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

French Connection Sweater

$90; frenchconnection.com

See full post here.
3 of 15 Courtesy

"What Does the Fox Say?" by Ylvis

$11; amazon.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Anthropologie Rug

$498-$1,998; anthropologie.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Asos Men's Sweater

$38; asos.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

BCBG Max Azria Clutch

$83; bcbg.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

John Derian Tray

$88; johnderian.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Accessorize Scarf

$20; accessorize.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Coral & Tusk Cocktail Napkins

$72 for 4; coralandtusk.myshopify.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Maison Kitsune Sweater

$320; gravitypope.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Foxy Originals Earrings

$28; maxandchloe.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Forever 21 Sweater

$20; forever21.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Emilie Thomas Ring

$252; boticca.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Landon Sheely Art Print

$19; society6.com

See full post here.
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Glass Menagerie

$78; jonathanadler.com

See full post here.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!