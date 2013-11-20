Get the Look: Emmy Rossum's Coated Jeans

Emmy Rossum figured it out—the easiest way to get in on the leather look without actually buying leather (and potentially breaking the bank in the process) is slipping on a pair of coated jeans. Layered with a waxy sheen, the glossy surface conjures up the very same too-cool biker vibe that real leather pants evoke, but for a fraction of the cost. Unlike leather, varnished jeans are versatile, which means there's a whole slew of options in a wide spectrum of colors, patterns and fabrics. Toughen up any topper with coated skinnies like Rossum did when she teamed her Old Navy "Rockstar" jeans in wine ($35; oldnavy.com) with a sweetly striped sweater. Get the look by shopping 14 of our favorite pairs that range from straight-up wax to coated brocade.

