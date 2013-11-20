Get the Look: Emmy Rossum's Coated Jeans

Startraksphoto, Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Nov 19, 2013 @ 7:12 pm

Emmy Rossum figured it out—the easiest way to get in on the leather look without actually buying leather (and potentially breaking the bank in the process) is slipping on a pair of coated jeans. Layered with a waxy sheen, the glossy surface conjures up the very same too-cool biker vibe that real leather pants evoke, but for a fraction of the cost. Unlike leather, varnished jeans are versatile, which means there's a whole slew of options in a wide spectrum of colors, patterns and fabrics. Toughen up any topper with coated skinnies like Rossum did when she teamed her Old Navy "Rockstar" jeans in wine ($35; oldnavy.com) with a sweetly striped sweater. Get the look by shopping 14 of our favorite pairs that range from straight-up wax to coated brocade.

MORE:
Steal Michelle Williams' Street Style
Copy Jessica Alba's Sweater Animal Look
Shop 8 Pairs of Two-Tone Jeans

1 of 14 Courtesy

Old Navy

$35; oldnavy.com
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

J Brand

$220; net-a-porter.com
3 of 14 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

$187; lagarconne.com
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Current/Elliott

$248; currentelliott.com
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

7 For All Mankind

$109; 7forallmankind.com
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Koral

$250; intermixonline.com
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop

$84; topshop.com
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Current/Elliott

$268; currentelliott.com
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Paige

$219; paigeusa.com
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

DL1961

$248; dl1961.com
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Habitual

$228; scoopnyc.com
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Hudson

$245; hudsonjeans.com

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Joe's Jeans

$189; joesjeans.com
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Adriano Goldschmied

$205; agjeans.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!