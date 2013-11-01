Copy Jessica Alba's Animal Sweater Look With 13 Adorable Picks

From loafer slippers to beanies, it looks like the animal motif won't be hibernating anytime soon. Jessica Alba hopped on the trend earlier this month, first with a bunny sweater from Talbots and again a couple of days later with a Charles Henry wolf sweatshirt. We took her lead and rounded up a smorgasbord of animal-embroidered knits that comprise most mammals, from "fetching" French bulldogs to fierce snow leopards. Both fanciful and playful, wear one to inject a youthful note to your outfit. For a more dressed up look, layer it over a button-up and team it with a pair of skinnies (or skirt) and pumps. Or, ditch the blouse and simply pull it over a tee and jeans for a quick weekend brunch getup. Have your pick of the litter with these 13 stylish options.

