Copy Jessica Alba's Animal Sweater Look With 13 Adorable Picks

Fame-Flynet, Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Nov 01, 2013 @ 10:51 am

From loafer slippers to beanies, it looks like the animal motif won't be hibernating anytime soon. Jessica Alba hopped on the trend earlier this month, first with a bunny sweater from Talbots and again a couple of days later with a Charles Henry wolf sweatshirt. We took her lead and rounded up a smorgasbord of animal-embroidered knits that comprise most mammals, from "fetching" French bulldogs to fierce snow leopards. Both fanciful and playful, wear one to inject a youthful note to your outfit. For a more dressed up look, layer it over a button-up and team it with a pair of skinnies (or skirt) and pumps. Or, ditch the blouse and simply pull it over a tee and jeans for a quick weekend brunch getup. Have your pick of the litter with these 13 stylish options.

MORE:
Jessica Alba's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
• Daughter Honor Matches Jessica’s Style 
12 Perfect Sweater-Skirt Combos

1 of 13 Courtesy

Talbots

$90; talbots.com.
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$200; net-a-porter.com.
3 of 13 Courtesy

French Connection

$118; frenchconnection.com.
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

J. Crew

$98; jcrew.com.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

River Island

$60; riverisland.com.
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

H&M

$25; hm.com.
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Joie

$268; joie.com.
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

$60; zara.com.
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

2B by Bebe

$28; 2bstores.com.
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop

$90; topshop.com.
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Clements Ribeiro

$230; modaoperandi.com.
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

French Connection

$118; frenchconnection.com.
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

George J. Love

$84; yoox.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!