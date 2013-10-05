A Style Tribute To Gravity: 12 All-Star Celestial Pieces

Andrea Cheng
Oct 05, 2013 @ 6:13 pm

The mere idea of free-falling through outer space is flat-out terrifying. Even the suspenseful Gravity trailer (the movie starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney that's out in theaters now) had us on the edge of our seats. So while we prefer to stay close to home (literally), we at least like to dress out of this world. From celestial-, nebula- and Milky Way-print tops to planet-ridden dresses, click through for 12 galactic pieces that can boost your style—astronomically.

Lulu & Co

Get spotted on clear nights in this playful cocktail dress speckled with miniature Saturns.

$755; net-a-porter.com.
Lelet NY

It's meant to be-the stars have aligned! Sweep hair back with this star-studded headband.

$70; shopbop.com.
Keds

Pretend you're floating in outer space with these cosmic kicks.

$60; keds.com.
Shadowplaynyc

This digitally printed skirt boasts real images from the Hubble Telescope, featuring the Mystic Mountain Nebular, a pillar of dust and gas in the Carina Nebula, about 6,500 light years away.

$138; etsy.com.
Ground Zero

Astronauts have been done. Instead, act like a spacecraft with a pair of ultra-cool machine print leggings.

$255; farfetch.com.
Topshop

The sky's the limit! Dream big in this galactic pajama tee-and-shorts set.

$40; topshop.com.
Forever 21

Look futuristic, on-trend and Space Age cool with a high-shine holographic baseball cap.

$11; forever21.com.
Modcloth

Go out with a bang! Slip into this solar system print dress to clearly broadcast intergalactic style.

$75; modcloth.com.
Rachel Comey

To prevent getting lost (in space or elsewhere), wave for help with a signal-light print top.

$391; rachelcomey.com.
Maison Martin Margiela

These boots are beyond-they're made of snakeskin-embossed leather topped with an all-over galaxy print.

$895; barneys.com.
Scotch & Soda

Achieving cosmic chic is a cinch with this sheer galaxy print sweater.

$109; scotch-soda.com.
Zazzle

Ready your iPhone for any mission with a galaxy-inspired case.

$45; zazzle.com.

