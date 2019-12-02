10,000 People Love These Comfortable Boots — and They’re Less Than $80 Today
Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and seemingly all of Twitter have a pair.
There’s this one pair of ankle boots that we keep seeing crop up season after season — and, no, it’s not the Pradas.
The Sam Edelman Petty ankle boots have been an ‘It’ item since first hitting shelves in 2011, and their classic, timeless design means they’re more relevant than ever today. With over 10,000 <3s (shopper ‘loves’) on zappos and 1,500 near-perfect ratings, this customer favorite is deserving of its cult status.< p>
Their cropped ankle style make them supremely versatile, and their short, stacked heel are the most comfortable walking height. Reviewers call them “perfect.”
“Fabulous! Best relationship of my adult life and it's with a shoe. Go figure,” writes one shopper. “Perfect all-around shoe with no break-in time. My job requires a lot of movement and my feet are still comfortable after 10 hours of being on my feet. And my feet are as wide as they come and they fit into these narrow shoes thanks to the generous give in the upper. I highly recommend getting a pair of these. It's worth the price tag. Once you put these on and everyone stops you to ask you where you got your shoes, you'll never even remember how much they cost you and if you do, you should remember to by quality over quantity. These are easy to clean and are very well made.”
Dakota Johnson and Selena Gomez have both worn them, and Twitter has been obsessed with them for years.
While these best-selling shoes usually retail for $130, you can shop them today at Zappos’ Cyber Monday sale for just $77 — that’s a deep, 40 percent discount. This sale won’t last long, so if you want to get a great deal on an even greater ankle boot, it’s time to make your move.
Shop this customer and celeb-loved boot for $77 at Zappos.com.
