This Cult Footwear Brand Makes Brilliant Oyster-Inspired Shoes

We see pearls in fashion just about everywhere, from long, Chanel-esque ropes of costume jewelry, to buttons on cardigans and snaps on denim shirts. But, for the most part, the source of these tiny luxuries is rarely referenced.

And that’s why Korean designer Yuul Yie’s collection of oyster-inspired footwear is all the more fascinating. The signature detail features a pearl perched upon a misshapen silver circle “oyster,” which sits atop her velvet and patent flats, modest heels, and boots.

The effect is actually kind of brilliant. On one hand, I am captivated by the pearlescent jewel and the shiny, squiggly silver ring — so organic in shape it’s almost like it sprung out of nature, too. On the other, once the word “oyster” creeps into mind, I’m reminded of the slimy mouthfeel and noisy slurps of the hors d'oeuvre.

When I have these shoes in front of me, I respond to them in a physical way. My magpie brain wants to possess them in all of their shininess, take them back to my nest and… I don’t know, save them for a rainy day, I guess. And my happy hour belly wants to spoon mignonette sauce over them and find out what they taste like.

Really, they’re just such pretty shoes. If Ariel from The Little Mermaid — in her leg-having phase, of course — were going to a party, she’d wear these. (I guess that’s one thing we have in common.)

But no matter how much I love the minerally taste of oysters, I wouldn’t typically want their goop anywhere near my shoes. To these clever Yuul Yie ones, though, I say: Bring on the mollusks.

Yuul Yie already had a sizeable cult following in Asia before launching in the US last year, and now influencers, publishers, and retailers stateside are beginning to take notice in a big way. The brand’s whimsical footwear is popping up across some of the most reputable designer e-retailers, from Shopbop, Need Supply, and Farfetch, to Nordstrom and even Amazon.

With the holidays in crescendo all around us, I can’t think of a better time to indulge my own oyster obsession. We’re deep into “R” months — months that contain the letter R are allegedly the safest for consumption — so as we celebrate the year’s end, I think oysters are just as fit for our feet as they are for our mouths. Shop our favorite Yuul Yie oyster shoes below, and see more from the designer here.

