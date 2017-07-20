Your Kids Need These Charity-Supporting Kicks in Their Back-to-School Wardrobe

It's hard to believe that we're already mid-way through the summer—where has the time gone? For so many moms, this means gearing up to send the kiddos back to school, and despite the reluctance your youngsters might be feeling to trade pool time for homework sessions, there's one major perk to starting a new year: back to school shopping! Heritage footwear brand Minnetonka has teamed up with Lindsay Stewart, the creative force behind Free Range Mama, to bring your kids a statement making collection that's bound to make waves on the playground and at morning drop off.

VIDEO: How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids

For her second collaboration with Minnetonka, the designer, mother, and entrepreneur has enhanced the Double Fringe Side Zip moccasin ($55) with cool, multi-colored paint-splatter details. And the best part: The collection isn't limited to just kids styles. A paint-splattered version of the Gabi slip-on from Minnetonka’s fall/winter collection ($70) is also available for women for your most enviable mommy and me looks to date.

Courtesy Minnetonka

RELATED: Most Back-to-School Shoppers Prioritize These Essentials Over Supplies

But wait, it gets better. They're moccasins with a cause! During the month of August, a portion of the proceeds from this special partnership will go toward helping teachers and classrooms across the United States through donorschoose.org.

Courtesy Minnetonka

Get a pair for yourself and the kids in your life, starting August 1 at minnetonkamoccasin.com.