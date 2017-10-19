Witchy Boots Are Trending Just in Time for Halloween

Timur Emek/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary
Oct 18, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Fashion’s latest obsession is an ankle boot, but its slicker, pointier, and feels more dangerous than what you are used to. Thanks to a super skinny kitten heel and sharp curves, there’s something almost otherworldly about the silhouette—like something the beautiful fairy tale sorceress might wear with her gossamer robes. I’ve been calling them witch shoes.

Take that with a grain of salt (thrown over your shoulder to ward off bad spirits, of course): There are no clunky buckles, kitchy laces, or bizarrely curled toes in the footwear I’m talking about. This look is all about a subtly spooky shape, which, when worn with something other than a tattered black dress, is also remarkably sophisticated. Think what the The Craft crew would wear if they all grew up to be fashion editors.

Below, just in time to justify the purchase as past of a Halloween costume (buy now, scare later!) we've gathered 11 perfect pairs to try now.

Topshop

Topshop available at us.topshop.com $60 SHOP NOW
Zara

Zara $100 SHOP NOW
Free People

available at shopbop.com $128 SHOP NOW
ASOS

ASOS available at us.asos.com $56 SHOP NOW
Tibi

Tibi available at tibi.com $595 SHOP NOW
Jeffrey Campbell

Jeffrey Campbell available at shopbop.com $130 SHOP NOW
Genuine People

Genuine People available at genuine-people.com $220 SHOP NOW
Alexandre Birman

Alexandre Birman available at intermix.com $695 SHOP NOW
3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim available at net-a-porter.com $595 SHOP NOW
Calvin Klein 205W38NYC

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC available at farfetch.com $995 SHOP NOW
Rorry Ponted-Toe Boot

The Fix available at amazon.com $119 SHOP NOW

