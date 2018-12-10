5 Pairs of Flats That Are Cozy Enough to Wear All Winter
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Okay, I know flats aren't the most functional shoe option during the winter. You're definitely going to need sturdy, slip-proof boots in your closet, especially on wet, snowy days. But when temperatures are a bit milder, you can totally wear mules or slippers. Just remember: Warm tights and fancy socks will be your ankles' best friends. And if you're lucky enough to live in a warmer climate, you could even get away with wearing flats sans hosiery, especially if you invest in cozy shearling or faux fur-lined flats.
Take notes from the street-style star above and shop our favorite winter flats below.
Halston Molly Faux Fur Flats
Courtesy
Ugg Ansley Suede Slippers
Courtesy
Sam Edelman Lior Genuine Calf Hair Loafer
Courtesy
Gucci Jordaan Genuine Shearling Lining Loafer
Courtesy
Sol Sana Shela Faux Shearling Loafers
Courtesy