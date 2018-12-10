5 Pairs of Flats That Are Cozy Enough to Wear All Winter

Image zoom Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Okay, I know flats aren't the most functional shoe option during the winter. You're definitely going to need sturdy, slip-proof boots in your closet, especially on wet, snowy days. But when temperatures are a bit milder, you can totally wear mules or slippers. Just remember: Warm tights and fancy socks will be your ankles' best friends. And if you're lucky enough to live in a warmer climate, you could even get away with wearing flats sans hosiery, especially if you invest in cozy shearling or faux fur-lined flats.

Take notes from the street-style star above and shop our favorite winter flats below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Halston Molly Faux Fur Flats

$52

Ugg Ansley Suede Slippers

$100

Sam Edelman Lior Genuine Calf Hair Loafer

$98

Gucci Jordaan Genuine Shearling Lining Loafer

$1,100

Sol Sana Shela Faux Shearling Loafers