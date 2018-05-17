Every Flat Sandal You Need This Summer in Wide Width and Extended Sizes

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams and Ruthie Friedlander
May 17, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

We're not certain who created the myth that all shoe sizes are created equal. But whomever it was, was very, very wrong. Feet, like every other part of our body, come in all shapes and sizes. And no two are the same. This causes a conundrum when it comes to shoe shopping.

Unlike jeans, which can be tailored, shoes are a bit more difficult to alter. So find a pair that actually fits! Here, our market editors scoured the internet to find the chicest sandals for those with wide width feet.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Rose Gold Rhinestone Pave Sandals

Torrid $25 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Alora Sandals

Comfortview from $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

One Band Sandals

Lane Bryant $25 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

One Band Suede Sandals

Vince Camuto $30 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Ella Lace-Up Sandals

Sorel $115 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Riviera/Rye Slides

Franco Sarto $75 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Sinead T-Bar Sandals

Long Tall Sally $59 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Deel Slide flat sandals

Blowfish $59 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Aadilyn strappy colorblock sandals

Shoe Dazzle from $20 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

The Toga Flats

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Lowpez Flat Sandals

Dune $79 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Essentials - Gizeh Flip Flop

Birkenstock $40 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Jasmyn Flat Sandals

DV $115 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Foxglove Gladiator Flat Sandals

ASOS Design $87 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Layla Satin Embellished Slide Sandals

Eloquii $80 SHOP NOW

