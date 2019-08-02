Nordstrom’s Top-Rated Boots for Wide Calves Are on Super-Sale Right Now

Image zoom CLAUDIO LAVENIA/Getty Images

I know I'm not the only one who has had to leave a dream pair of boots in the store because the fit was off. It's truly annoying, and can be a common issue if you've got a wider calf. A lot of boot makers just don't think about wide-calf sizing as often as they should. But there's one standout brand that's going above and beyond right now and it's blowing up on Nordstrom's website.

I'd like to introduce you to Børn shoes. The brand created a pair of leather and suede boots called the Uchee Knee High Boot that was specifically designed with different body types in mind. The boots have hidden elastic bands and a handy zipper on both sides. You can choose between regular calf and wide-calf options in your exact size before checking out, which is probably why they've become one of the top-rated boots at Nordstrom.

"This is my 3rd pair and style of Børn boots," one reviewer wrote. "The reason I bought these was the slightly higher heel than my other pairs, because the great price with the Anniversary Sale, and because they are the most comfortable and GORGEOUS boots! Can’t wait until it’s cool enough outside to wear them. I bought the wide calf and they fit perfect over my 16.5” calves."

The popular boots usually retail for $240, but until Sunday, August 4, they're only $159. After then, the price will go back up just like everything else that's marked down during Nordstrom's Anniversary sale.

Shop It: Børn Uchee Knee High Boots, $159; nordstrom.com.