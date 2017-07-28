Why You Should Own Combat Boots (And Which Ones To Buy)

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Taylor Reagan
Jul 27, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Combat boots are a must-have for every wardrobe—it’s just that simple. You might think you can't pull them off, or argue that they're "too edgy." But, I'm here to tell you that combat boots are for every type of gal.

If you tend to wear more dresses, team combat boots up with your floaty frocks for an instant sense of edge. Or, pair them with distressed denim to give off androgynous vibes. Embrace your inner '90s child and shop the 10 stylish pairs below! 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Leather Ankle Boots

Prada $850 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Brooke patent-leather ankle boots

Jimmy Choo $975 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Bardot Combat Boots

Dolce Vita $200 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Lagarde leather ankle boots

Gianvito Rossi $1,195 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Pascal Boot

Dr. Martens $250 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Monk-strap patent-leather ankle boots

Jil Sander $775 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tread-sole calf-hair ankle boots

Proenza Schouler $1,063 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Veronica Combat Boots

Frye $278 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Night Rider embellished suede ankle boots

Aquazzura $950 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Jacen Leather Combat Boots

Robert Clergerie $795 SHOP NOW

