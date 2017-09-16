Where to Buy the Exact White Boots Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? This season, white boots are all the rage and have proved to be the new staple in footwear.

Regardless of the style you set your eyes on—from leather, suede, or velvet to pointy or square-toed to stiletto or block-heel—you can wear this trend to perfection and look chic every time. While your endless collection of classic black boots isn’t going anywhere, white versions are sure to make you standout. 

Need more convincing? Scroll down to get major style inspiration and buy the exact boots A-listers are wearing below. 

1 of 11 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Katy Perry

Dear Frances $550 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Stuart Weitzman $575 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Christian Vierig/Getty

Karlie Kloss

Diane von Furstenberg $348 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Splash News

Kendall Jenner

Kurt Geiger $215 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Photographer Group/Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski 

Balenciaga $1,015 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 oliviacuplo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo

Alexandre Birman $775 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Splash News

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham $980 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Larsen Thompson

Alchimia Di Ballin

Alchimia Di Ballin $895 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Stuart Weitzman $598 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Splash News

Rihanna

Vetements $1,520 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Splash News

Kendall Jenner

The Row $7,500 SHOP NOW

