Where to Buy Meghan Markle's Favorite Shoes

Meghan Markle's life pre-Prince Harry: a low-profile one—even with a starring role on USA Network's hit series Suits, along with being the founding editor of her lifestyle site The Tig. Life post-Prince Harry: a paparazzi-stalked one, where no move goes undocumented by some of today's most earnest, eagle-eyed photogs. What that leaves us with? Lucky for us, photo evidence of Markle's underrated style and her preferred brands, which includes emerging footwear designer Sarah Flint.

"I have not met her—we've emailed back and forth, and what I can tell you is that she writes hand-written thank you notes for her shoes, which is the nicest thing ever, because most celebrities don't do that," Flint tells us. "[Markle] has been a big fan of the brand since the beginning. And I love that an up-and-coming actress would support an up-and-coming brand, even before all this publicity with her new relationship."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Flint launched her namesake brand a little more than three years ago, with the goal to create timeless styles that were both stylish and effortless, while being completely comfortable and wearable at the same time. She prides herself on delivering fit, meeting consumer wants, and whipping up designs that are fashionable, yet functional (the "Emma," a 50mm cube-heeled pump is one such style and continues to be her best-selling shoe to date—Amal Clooney has it in nearly every color).

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

But Markle's favorite? "I don't know!" Flint says, going on to say that Markle owns about 12 of her designs. "I've seen her wear the Grear and the Natalie the most. Oh, and the Sophia boot, which is two years old, and of course, once she started wearing it, it blew up, and we were like, 'Oh no! We have no inventory!' I couldn't ask for a better brand ambassador—she's stunning, a beautiful person inside and out, and I have a feeling she's going to continue to hand-write thank you notes."

Scroll through to shop the Meghan Markle's Sarah Flint shoes, below.