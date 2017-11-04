Celebs Are Obsessed with Tory Burch's Ruffle Sneaker 

Justin Campbell
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 04, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

There are sneakers and then there are Tory Burch's Tory Sport Ruffle Sneakers. So chic, so comfy – it’s a no brainer why so many It girls are wearing them. You can easily dress them up with a cozy sweater and a pair of jeans during the day and transition them for a fancy night out later.

Between all the holiday shopping, parties, and running errands, these ultra-stylish sneakers are guaranteed to become your favorite pair. You’ll look and feel cool, and your feet will thank you! Let’s be honest, you want them! You need them! Scroll down to buy them before they sell out.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear White Sneakers

 

1 of 6 Splash News

jessica alba

Jessica is wearing the Ruffle Sneaker while out in Los Angeles.

$228 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 yarashahidi/Instagram

Yara Shahidi

Yara is wearing the Ruffle Sneaker to the MTV Movie & TV Awards After-Party.

$228 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Justin Campbell

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan is wearing the Ruffle Sneaker to the launch of the Tory Burch fragrance Love Relentlessly

$228 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 BG007/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Jessica Biel

Jessica is wearing the Ruffle Sneaker to the Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2

$228 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Suki is wearing the Ruffle Sneaker to the Georgia May Jagger "Volcon x GMJ" Collection launch party

$228 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Justin Campbell

Chloe x Halle Bailey

Chloe x Halle are wearing the Ruffle Sneaker to the launch of the Tory Burch fragrance Love Relentlessly

$228 SHOP NOW

