What shoe are you? Sponsored by CLINIQUE

Like NEW High Impact™ Lip Colour SPF 15, shoes make a statement about your personal style. You might be a sexy stiletto-or a relaxed ballet flat. Take our quick quiz at right to discover your shoe personality. Then click on its image below for a new makeup look that's also a perfect fit! Sophisticated Romantic Trendy Dramatic Relaxed
Courtesy of Clinique
1 of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1Courtesy of Clinique
Find your style-and a greatnew look!
Like NEW High Impact™ Lip Colour SPF 15, shoes make a statement about your personal style. You might be a sexy stiletto-or a relaxed ballet flat. Take our quick quiz at right to discover your shoe personality. Then click on its image below for a new makeup look that's also a perfect fit! Sophisticated Romantic Trendy Dramatic Relaxed
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.