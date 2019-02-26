10 Comfortable But Very Glam Wedding Flats for Brides
Don’t let your special day be sabotaged by uncomfortable shoes that make your heels ache. These stylish wedding flats and sandals from Badgley Mischka, Sam Edelman, and other popular brands feature beautiful details in comfortable styles to ensure you’re ready to make the most of your wedding day.
These wedding flats are also great to have on hand in case you want to wear formal heels for your ceremony and photographs, but want to change into something more comfortable ahead of your reception. And since they’re all incredibly versatile, we recommend buying them now and breaking them in before the big day by wearing them to your bachelorette festivities, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner.
With everything from classic ballet flats to summery sandals, plus fun details like feathers, bows, and glam gems, you’re bound to find your dream shoe — no matter your bridal style or reception dress code.
Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Jude Ballet Flat
Choose from three glam hues — nude satin, champagne, and gold — all of which will beautifully complement your white dress.
To buy: $50-$99, amazon.com
Aldo Women’s Lolitta Flat Sandal
These playful, feather-covered flats are perfect for the bride who doesn’t take herself — or her look — too seriously.
To buy: $31-$55, amazon.com
Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Gem Flip Flop
Heading to a tropical or warm destination for your big day? These gem-covered ivory sandals are perfect for outdoor or beachside nuptials.
To buy: $31-$100, amazon.com
Badgley Mischka Women’s Bianca Ballet Flat
Incorporate some subtle color into your wedding day look with these practically nude blush pink flats. If you love the style, but prefer a more traditional color, you can also get them in ivory and silver.
To buy: $35-$145, amazon.com
David’s Bridal Melissa Sweet Lace Ballet Flat Laney Style
These simple lace flats will keep you cool and comfy no matter how hot your wedding celebrations get.
To buy: $50, amazon.com
Meeshine Womens Foldable Soft Pointed Toe Ballet Flats
These incredibly affordable flats are perfect to have on hand in case you want to swap out your heels mid-reception. And since they neatly fold up, you can throw them under your chair or in your bag, and no one will notice.
To buy: $20-$25, amazon.com
Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Maxi Sneaker
Yes, you can wear sneakers to your wedding (it’s your day after all!). Lace up these cushiony bow-topped satin sneakers and you’ll be ready for hours of wedding revelry.
To buy: $70-$119, amazon.com
Nanette Lepore Women’s Angelina Flat Sandal
So stylish, you’ll want to wear these gold chain T-strap flats to your nuptials and beyond.
To buy: $20-$89, amazon.com
Sam Edelman Women’s Felicia Ballet Flat
Add some extra sparkle and shine to your bridal look with these celebratory glitter-covered ballet flats.
To buy: $87-$200, amazon.com
Badgley Mischka Women’s Quinn Flat
Think of these sexy, see-through satin flats as the “naked dress” of wedding shoes.
To buy: $135-$198, amazon.com