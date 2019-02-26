10 Comfortable But Very Glam Wedding Flats for Brides

Don’t let your special day be sabotaged by uncomfortable shoes that make your heels ache. These stylish wedding flats and sandals from Badgley Mischka, Sam Edelman, and other popular brands feature beautiful details in comfortable styles to ensure you’re ready to make the most of your wedding day.

These wedding flats are also great to have on hand in case you want to wear formal heels for your ceremony and photographs, but want to change into something more comfortable ahead of your reception. And since they’re all incredibly versatile, we recommend buying them now and breaking them in before the big day by wearing them to your bachelorette festivities, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner.

With everything from classic ballet flats to summery sandals, plus fun details like feathers, bows, and glam gems, you’re bound to find your dream shoe — no matter your bridal style or reception dress code.