The $15 Flats That Were All Over Instagram Are Finally Back in Stock

It happened all at once: At the flip of a switch our feeds were flooded with beautiful images of the same pair of pointed, leopard print loafers, and we knew at once we had to make them ours. The only problem? They were sold out everywhere.

Time and Tru’s Feather Flats have been a Walmart best-seller and customer favorite since they launched last fall. Thanks to their versatile silhouette, eye-catching pattern, and comfortable design—the soles are lined with memory foam—it didn’t take long for the flats to catch on among influencers, too.

In the past few weeks, dozens of style accounts on Instagram have extolled the flats’ chicness on their grids. With all of the hype, the loafers naturally sold out. Today, Walmart has fully restocked the Feather Flats in its most popular colors—Black, Burgundy, Plaid, and yes, our personal favorite, Leopard Print.

The best-selling flats run in size six through 11, and Instagram can’t stop talking about how comfortable they are. “Who loves $15 flats that are comfy and crazy adorable?!! These have memory foam and they’re [true to size],” writes @mycomfycutestyle.

The flats were also recently spotted on @retailcheapskate, who writes, “Does anyone remember these $15 flats from last year that sold out?! They are BACK. Leopard flats are a staple in my fall wardrobe and I love the flattering toe on these ones. Great for wider feet as well.”

Instagrammer @clothedingraceblog writes, “When @walmart is killing the game in ALL the departments! Also can we talk about these shoes!!! They look super high end and are very comfortable. They also come in a cheetah print which I ordered today. ”

That sentiment is shared by @sensiblysouthernstyle, who writes, “Y’all, Walmart has been stepping up their fashion game lately. ”

The flats are a re-issue of one of last years’ most popular styles, with some tweaks to the design—most notably, the addition of a memory foam insole for maximum comfort. Even without the next level sole, these loafers sold out completely last year as well. Given this shoe’s proclivity for selling out, we don’t expect inventory to last long.

Shop the best-selling loafer you’ve seen all over Instagram forjust $15 at Walmart.com, before they sell out once again.