These Comfortable, $30 Duck Boots Can Handle Anything Winter Throws at Them

If you’ve been jonesing for a pair of iconic Sperry duck boots for years (or just since the brand’s most recent collab) but the $100-and-up price tag has kept purchasing at bay, this article is for you.

We’ve found a lot of really good deals on Walmart — from $30 jeans that give you a Sofía Vergara-level butt to comfy clogs having a big fashion moment — but these $30 dead ringers for Sperry duck boots might be one of our faves.

The duck boot does it all when it comes to cool weather footwear. They keep your feet dry, warm, and looking like you’re ready for a holiday card photo shoot to happen at any moment. They’re festive, earthy, practical, and, thanks to this pair by Nature Breeze, affordable, too.

Like Sperry’s, the Nature Breeze duck boots are so, so comfortable. A half-inch platform and one-inch heel keep your foot supported at perfect walking height. The cushioned footbed provides extra arch comfort, and the rubber shell offers protection from the cool ground below. A faux shearling panel at the heel, meanwhile, is both extra cozy and chic enough to make your teddy coat jealous.

The seasonally perfect boots also feature a brown leather shaft, a navy blue body, a beige gum sole, and handsome yellow-brown striped laces. Be forewarned that this style does run small, so you’ll want to size up by a full number, or even a size and a half if you plan on wearing thick socks.

Naturally, the thing we love *most* about the boots is their credit-friendly price tag. At $30 a pair, it’s riskier to not try them yourself.

Shop the most affordable version of the season’s favorite boots for $30 at Walmart.com.

