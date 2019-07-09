These $30 Walmart Sneakers Keep Selling Out

Image zoom Courtesy

Walmart is having a tough time keeping the Ev1 from Ellen Degeneres trainers in stock. According to the brand, the initial launch of 2,000 sneakers sold out quickly when they hit shelves earlier this year — leaving eager shoppers frustrated. In the review section one hopeful customer literally begs Walmart to re-stock her size. Well, the day has finally come, folks. The discount retailer has officially brought its best-selling sneaker back.

The $30 low-top style, which is mostly white with multi-color stripes on the side, is available in sizes 5 through 12 — all in medium and wide-width options. One shopper compared them to Gucci's Ace sneaker, writing, "These are super stylish and get lots of compliments! They look like a far more expensive designer shoe, (lookin' at you, Gucci!) and are true to size."

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Walmart EV1 From Ellen Degeneres Trainers, $30; walmart.com.

Fans of the popular shoes aren't just buying the white sneakers for themselves. "Once we bought one pair everyone else in the family wanted them," another reviewer confesses. At 30 bucks a pop, it's easy to be generous.