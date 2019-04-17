These Cute Wedges Are so Comfortable Podiatrists Recommend Them

Image zoom Courtesy

Espadrilles are definitely a summer staple. The beach-ready sandal pairs perfectly with linen pants and breezy dresses. But they aren't always the most comfortable or walkable shoe, especially when you've got a lot of sightseeing on your vacation agenda. That's about to change: This summer, the comfort-shoe masters at Vionic are releasing playful espadrilles that'll give you extra height without aching arches.

Vionic is known for making orthotic shoes that are so comfortable that even Oprah wears them when she needs a break from high heels. The new espadrilles were made with the same comfy technology.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Vionic Kaitlyn Wedge, $130; vionicshoes.com.

The collection of wedges includes the Coralina, Ariel, Kaitlyn, Zamar, and the Loika. Each style is up for grabs in a wide range of colors, from neutrals to bold colors. Prices start at $130 and max out at $150. We're grabbing a pair before our next trip.