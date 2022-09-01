I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear These Comfy, Sneaker-Like Wedges From an Oprah-Approved Brand

They’re on sale right now.

By Rachel Weingarten
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 09:00PM

Oprah Approved Wedges Review
Photo: Getty Images

A few years back, I broke my big toe and had to walk with a cane for many long months. Worse still, I had to wear one of those ugly, supportive space boots until my foot healed. Thankfully, my toes recovered; sadly, my vanity did not, and I had to permanently give up high heels or any shoes that put pressure on my toes. I searched for cute and comfy shoes for years, until I finally found the perfect wedge/sneaker hybrid shoes that changed my life: Vionic's Ellery Wedge.

Have you ever had an article of clothing so eye-catching that nearly everybody stops to ask you about it? That's the case with these ballerina-style shoes. It doesn't matter where I am or what the occasion is, someone will inevitably gasp and ask about them. Other than how flattering the wedges are (seriously, they make my legs look sensational), they're incredibly comfy, too — there was no break-in period and I can wear them for hours without any pain thanks to the supportive, sneaker-esque soles. They're available in two colors, an ethereal blue and pretty metallic cream, and sizes 6 to 11. While they usually cost $110, you can grab them on sale for just $75 right now.

Vionic Ellery Wedge
Courtesy

Shop now: $75; vionicshoes.com

Vionic Ellery Wedge
Courtesy

Shop now: $75; vionicshoes.com

For the record, I'm not the only one dazzled by Vionic shoes: Oprah is a big fan as well. The brand's comfy slippers and sneakers have landed on her holiday gift guides and Favorite Things List since 2018. Plus, tons of other people love the Ellery Wedges, too. Shoppers say the "versatile" shoe works with any outfit, whether you're dressing up or down — I've worn them for both dressy and super sporty occasions myself. One customer raved that they're so supportive they feel like "walking on a cloud,'' while another marveled that they could wear the shoes from morning to evening with no pain.

In case you want a pair of your own (you know you do!), you'll want to grab the Vionic wedges ASAP while they're just $75 for Labor Day.

