Victoria Beckham Just Designed the Coolest Pair of White Sneakers
And they're bound to sell out.
When we think about Victoria Beckham's style, high heels and impeccably tailored trousers come to mind. But believe it or not, Beckham works out every day — inspiring her to team up with Reebok on a cool sportswear collection. The collaboration launched earlier this year and now it's back. This time, Beckham is releasing a cool sneaker that's sure to sell out instantly.
You might remember the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Bolton Low from the first collab. It originally debuted in orange and biscuit (yes, that's exactly how Beckham described it). On June 1, the '90s-inspired sneaker will be available in a mostly white shade perfect for summer. The Reebok logo and laces are outlined in a thin, sophisticated khaki border.
Shop It: $250; reebok.com.
The workout shoes, available in unisex sizing, will be priced at $250 when they launch on Reebok.com.