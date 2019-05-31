Victoria Beckham Just Designed the Coolest Pair of White Sneakers

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

When we think about Victoria Beckham's style, high heels and impeccably tailored trousers come to mind. But believe it or not, Beckham works out every day — inspiring her to team up with Reebok on a cool sportswear collection. The collaboration launched earlier this year and now it's back. This time, Beckham is releasing a cool sneaker that's sure to sell out instantly.

You might remember the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Bolton Low from the first collab. It originally debuted in orange and biscuit (yes, that's exactly how Beckham described it). On June 1, the '90s-inspired sneaker will be available in a mostly white shade perfect for summer. The Reebok logo and laces are outlined in a thin, sophisticated khaki border.

Shop It: $250; reebok.com.

The workout shoes, available in unisex sizing, will be priced at $250 when they launch on Reebok.com.