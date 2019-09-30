Victoria Beckham Is Seriously Trying to Make This Controversial Trend Happen

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

I'm usually on board for anything and everything Victoria Beckham wears, from her polished suits to her workout leggings. But there's one particular item in her fall wardrobe that I'm seriously on the fence about: peep-toe boots. Don't get me wrong — Beckham looks like a total style icon every single time she wears them — but I'm not entirely convinced I'd be able to pull off the look.

The New Yorker inside of me just can't seem to make sense of the perplexing shoe trend. If it's cold enough outside to wear boots, wouldn't my uncovered toes freeze? Also, I personally enjoy boot season because I can easily hide a chipped pedicure. Peep-toe boots seem to defeat the purpose of actual boots on so many levels.

On the other hand, I do see how peep-toe boots could totally make sense for those who live in Los Angeles or those who spend their winters in Florida. With weather that rarely drops below 70 degrees, it's a way to comfortably indulge in fall dressing without having a meltdown.

If you're thinking about wearing a pair of peep-toe boots this season, you can see exactly how Beckham wears them below. Scroll down to shop a few styles that will help you channel the British star.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

