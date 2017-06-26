This Unexpected Winter Trend Actually Looks Good in the Summer Too

Roger / BACKGRID
Alexis Bennett
Jun 26, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

If you love investing in pieces that can be worn year round, then you'll appreciate this trend. Luxe velvets are no longer reserved only for colder seasons. Stars like Kendall Jenner are keeping the crushed fabric in rotation thanks to bright colors and summery details.

During a party for her half-sister Khloé Kardashian, the 21-year-old model showed us how to wear the fuzzy material on a warm evening. Her hot pink Balenciaga boots ($995; net-a-porter.com), which are also available in black, were paired with a pair of high-waist jeans and a fringe crop top.

Even Kourtney Kardashian, is on board with keeping those velvet pieces out for the summer. On the same night, she donned a Hardware London off-the-shoulder top and pants made with the warm fabric, too.

So there's no need to pack your velvet designs up with your winter coats. Just make sure you stay cool by mixing in summery accents with your look. 

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

 

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite velvet shoes to help you test out the versatile trend.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Shellys London Dalia Open Toe Mule

$109 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Chinese Laundry Ace Platform Sandal

Chinese Laundry $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop Graceful Ankle Tie d'Orsay Pump

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Jessica Simpson Rainer Peep Toe Bootie

$119 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Sam Edelman Susie d'Orsay Ankle Strap Sandal

$84 (Originally $120) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

MARCO DE VINCENZO Braided velvet slides

$282 (Originally $705) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

CASTAÑER Cersei velvet-trimmed satin wedge espadrilles

$122 (Originally $305) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

MR BY MAN REPELLER Lol If You Think I'm Walking sandals

$208 (Originally $520) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!