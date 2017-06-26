This Unexpected Winter Trend Actually Looks Good in the Summer Too

If you love investing in pieces that can be worn year round, then you'll appreciate this trend. Luxe velvets are no longer reserved only for colder seasons. Stars like Kendall Jenner are keeping the crushed fabric in rotation thanks to bright colors and summery details.

During a party for her half-sister Khloé Kardashian, the 21-year-old model showed us how to wear the fuzzy material on a warm evening. Her hot pink Balenciaga boots ($995; net-a-porter.com), which are also available in black, were paired with a pair of high-waist jeans and a fringe crop top.

Even Kourtney Kardashian, is on board with keeping those velvet pieces out for the summer. On the same night, she donned a Hardware London off-the-shoulder top and pants made with the warm fabric, too.

So there's no need to pack your velvet designs up with your winter coats. Just make sure you stay cool by mixing in summery accents with your look.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite velvet shoes to help you test out the versatile trend.