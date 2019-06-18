Velcro Sandals Are the Ugly Sneakers of the Summer

Image zoom Terma,SL / BACKGRID

When I'm selecting shoes to wear with a pretty sundress, dainty sandals or even heels are typically my first choice. But lately, it seems like everyone in fashion is reaching for the exact opposite type of shoe. Instead of going for elegant, ladylike vibes, the biggest style stars are pairing flirty dresses with the previously unimaginable: clunky, velcro sandals. The trend reminds me of the colorful sandals my mother strapped on my feet when I was a toddler, but with a new orthopedic twist.

At first I thought it would just be a fleeting trend, but it clearly has some staying power. And now, celebs are adopting the polarizing look. Elle Fanning demoed the trend in a yellow Three Graces dress ($528; mytheresa.com) and Teva x Outdoor Voices neon sandals ($85; outdoorvoices.com). Her exact color is sold out, which is just further proof people are really, really into the Dad sandal look.

The biggest designers already have their own interpretations of the trend, from Gucci's jewel-encrusted version to Prada's thick-soled shoes. There are plenty of affordable options filling up shelves, too — like Steve Madden's Bandi sandal ($90; revolve.com) and Fila's Disruptor ($60; bloomingdales.com).

Shop It: Teva Midform Universal Geometric Sandal, $85; amazon.com.

I don't know if I'm totally sold on this one yet, but if you're a brave trend tester, this is the look to try this summer.