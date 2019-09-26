You Won't Believe Which Early-2000s Sneaker Brand Is Coming Back in Style

Image zoom Courtesy

If you have a pulse, you might have noticed that animal-print everything is taking over the fashion world. Leopard and snakeskin designs are leading the pack, but cow print is also becoming popular. I've started to see it all over my Instagram timeline, from Riccardo Tisci's popular cow-print skirt for Burberry to the Onia x We Wore What cowhide swimsuit. And now, the trendy print is giving sneaker brand Skechers a 2019 makeover.

Skechers was the coolest thing back in the day. Remember when Kim Kardashian was an ambassador for the brand? I remember buying a backless pair because of her. They made me feel like the coolest kid in my high school. It's been a while since the brand caught my eye, but I couldn't help but notice the new Skechers D'Lites 3.0 collection. I bet the shoes will end up on the feet of quite a few influencers.

Skechers teamed up with Urban Outfitters for the limited release of the D'Lites line, which also contains a chunky, dad-shoe silhouette that the fashion crowd is really into right now.

RELATED: The Return of 7 For All Mankind Jeans Is Upon Us

While the look might be totally different from the Skechers shoes of my memory, the comfy feeling remains the same. Just like other Skechers shoes, the brand put its memory foam insoles in the trendy designs.

The cow and leopard-print sneakers were originally $95, but are currently on sale at Urban Outfitters for $74. I'd suggest grabbing them for the low while you can.