Disco-Inspired Shoes To Buy Now

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Feb 02, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor ... the stars of the disco years were as glamorous as they were vocally talented. Each performance, they were decked out head to toe in the sparkliest, sexiest, most out-there looks. That included elaborate hair accessories, PVC bags, and of course, wild and fabulous shoes. Here, our favorite disco-inspired shoes to shop now.

1 of 17 Courtesy

Strappy Heeled Sandals

French Connection $72 (Originally $128) SHOP NOW
2 of 17 Courtesy

Metallic Wave Pumps

Proenza Schouler $660 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Metallic Embellished Sandals

Sophia Webster $495 SHOP NOW
4 of 17 Courtesy

Sparkly Mules

Charlotte Olympia $575 SHOP NOW
5 of 17 Courtesy

Embellished High–Heel Sandals

Caparros $43 (Originally $85) SHOP NOW
6 of 17 Courtesy

Studded Velvet Sandals

Alaia $1,260 SHOP NOW
7 of 17 Courtesy

Crystal-Embellished Satin Platform Sandals

Miu Miu $950 SHOP NOW
8 of 17 Courtesy

Sequin Ankle Strap Pumps

Kate Spade $250 SHOP NOW
9 of 17 Courtesy

Velvet Fringe Sandals

MR by Man Repeller $485 SHOP NOW
10 of 17 Courtesy

Mirrored Mules

Attico $655 SHOP NOW
11 of 17 Courtesy

Metallic Platforms 

Robert Clergerie $620 SHOP NOW
12 of 17 Courtesy

PVC Crystal Embellished Slingbacks

Tom Ford $1,250 SHOP NOW
13 of 17 Courtesy

Black Patent Pumps

Saint Laurent $995 SHOP NOW
14 of 17 Courtesy

Embellished Flats

Giuseppe Zanotti $263 (Originally $525) SHOP NOW
15 of 17 Courtesy

Metallic Block Heels

Zara $100 SHOP NOW
16 of 17 Courtesy

Metallic T–Strap Pumps

Gucci $1,150 SHOP NOW
17 of 17 Courtesy

Patent Slides

Helmut Lang $565 SHOP NOW

