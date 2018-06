Channeling the glamour of New York nightlife, the Foxley Small Flap features luxe tip-dyed Toscana fur with leather flap closure. Boasting the Brooklyn logo-embossed leather plate with antique-brass turnlock, this fur crossbody bag is completed by a chain strap—which can be worn crossbody, hidden inside to create a clutch, or double-wrapped for a shoulder bag blending elegance and edge.