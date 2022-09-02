The Unofficial Cozy Shoe of Hollywood Is Finally on Sale Again — but Only for 72 Hours

The prices are so good, we had to do a double take.

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity.
Published on September 2, 2022 @ 10:33AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ugg Rue La La Labor Day Sale
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

While we'll be the first to admit that Uggs are a year-round footwear staple — yes, you can wear shearling shoes in the summertime — there's no denying that come fall and winter, there's a major uptick in Ugg sightings. Once we hit late September and October, it's almost impossible to go a day without a celebrity Ugg sighting. One day it's Gigi Hadid in platform slides! Next, it'll be Jennifer Lopez in those best-selling Coquette slip-ons. TL;DR: The Ugg craze is real.

All that to say, if you've worn your Uggs to death this summer (Me! I have!), then we have some exciting news for you ahead of fall: Uggs are actually discounted this Labor Day weekend. Where, you ask? At our favorite, under-the-radar retailer, Rue La La, that's where. It's a member-only shopping platform that is 100 percent free to join — all you have to do is enter your email address for access to thousands of deals, the latest being jaw-droppingly priced Uggs.

There aren't that many styles to choose from, which honestly is a good thing because there's zero chance you'll get overwhelmed by choice. That said, this rare Ugg sale includes all the essentials: You'll find boots, slippers, and sandals, though we're partial to the first two as we enter the cooler season. Cold feet? We don't know her!

Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie

UGG RLL Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $139 (Originally $200); ruelala.com

Ugg Fluffita Suede Slipper

UGG RLL Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $49 (Originally $100); ruelala.com

The standout styles worth adding to your cart ASAP — and we really do mean, ASAP, because sizes are selling out quickly — including the classic but always stylish Mini Blakely Suede Bootie that's currently $60 off. If boots aren't your thing, you might want to consider a pair of slippers that you can wear indoors and outdoors, like this platform sandal with a chunky sole, a super-soft shearling upper, and a backstrap emblazoned with the Ugg logo.

Shop some more Ugg shoes below before the 72-hour Ugg sale ends.

Ugg Disco Slide Suede Slide

UGG RLL Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $56 (Originally $100); ruelala.com

Ugg Scuffette II Panther Print Leather Slipper

UGG RLL Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $56 (Originally $100); ruelala.com

