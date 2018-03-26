UGG Boots Just Received a Chic Makeover, and They're Totally Unrecognizable

Yes, we love those timeless Ugg booties. (You know the ones that just about every celebrity is obsessed with.) But for next fall and winter, the Ugg brand is drastically switching things up with new designs that are sure to get just as much play as the classic best sellers.

Slippers are getting upgraded with spotted prints. And that cozy shearling that we all love is taking center stage, covering pink loafers, ballet slippers, and even decorating high-heel sandals.

If you can't get enough of the Classic Short boots, wait until you see the fall 2018 upgrade. Some boots will receive fuzzy patchwork makeovers, while others will receive a polished finish with satin bows. And just in time for the holidays, you'll see pink, silver, and gold sequin embellishments on the classic silhouette.

The next drop also includes men's and women's ready-to-wear pieces, plus so much more. Get a sneak peek at what's to come in the roundup below.