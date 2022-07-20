Fashion Shoes Reese Witherspoon Is Constantly Wearing These Classic Sneakers That Shoppers Call "the Pinnacle of Comfort" And they start at just $52. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Website Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Reese Witherspoon. Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Reese Witherspoon's signature style is preppy, bright, and effortlessly put together — and her go-to footwear is no different. People reported on the actress's collection of colorful Tretorn Rawlins Sneakers back in 2019, and they've since remained a staple in her wardrobe. From jeans and a sweater to her signature tea-length skirts, Witherspoon pairs the lace-ups with just about every kind of look. Just last week, she posted a video on Instagram wearing her white and green pair, which she styled effortlessly with a navy blue sundress. And Reese isn't the only one who loves them: A quick look into the sneakers' reviews reveals that they are "the pinnacle of comfort," according to one shopper. The sneakers' leather and suede outer material adds to the retro aesthetic, while also serving as a sturdy exterior for your foot. Meanwhile, their sustainably made insole supports the arch and heel with plush, lightweight foam padding, making each step softer on the joints. Another perk? The Rawlins sneaker comes in over a dozen color combinations, including basics like white and blush, as well as bolder options like burgundy and eggplant. Courtesy Shop now: $52–$140, amazon.com and nordstrom.com "They are adorable and I've gotten compliments on them every time I've worn them," wrote an Amazon customer, adding that even after a day of walking all over New York City, their feet "never hurt." Another reviewer described the shoe as "light," "high quality," and "true to size," and noted that the sole is "extremely comfortable." A third shopper loved their pair so much, they bought another and wrote that they are "perfect with jeans, skirts, dresses — you name it." To channel Reese's sunny summer vibe, you can shop the ultra-comfy Tretorn Rawlins Sneakers at Amazon and Nordstrom, starting at just $52. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit