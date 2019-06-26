These Wedges Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day — and They’re $50 Right Now at Nordstrom

Image zoom Courtesy

Warmer weather is finally here, which means it’s time to get your summer wardrobe in order. Along with flattering swimsuits, cute denim cutoffs, and throw-on-and-go dresses, a comfortable pair of sandals should be a staple in every closet this season. If you’re still searching for your perfect pair, Nordstrom shoppers have designated Treasure & Bond’s Sannibel Platform Wedge Sandals the only shoes you need this summer.

While a 4 ¼-inch heel height might not scream comfort at first glance, one customer said these sleek wedges are so comfy she wore them, “for over 12 hours and was not in a hurry to take them off when I got home.” Along with a sturdy ankle strap that provides extra support, the cute kicks feature a leather upper that won’t dig into your skin and a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. What’s more? They boast a one-inch platform that helps balance out the heel height, making them super easy to walk in.

The summer-ready shoes are so popular they have racked up more than 700 rave reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating at Nordstrom. “Great sandal! This wedge platform sandal is super cute and very comfortable and stable to walk/stand in. The style is versatile. It can be casual with denim shorts and a rocker tee, polished with denim and a nice blouse or dressed up with a maxi dress. Don't sleep on this style,” said one shopper.

“Took me a while to pull the plug and order these. Basically, every fashion blogger has them and is styling them with like everything, so I bought them. WOW! Surprisingly comfortable and literally go with every outfit from capris to dresses to shorts. I have two toddlers and was able to chase them around a picnic for two hours and was still ready to burn it up on the dance floor,” said another.

The espadrille wedges are available in eight different colors and are currently on sale for just $50 — which is a steal considering they will pair perfectly with basically everything already hanging in your closet. The best part? Like with all Treasure & Bond products, Nordstrom will donate 2.5 percent of the net sales to youth-empowering charities and organizations, meaning you can shop the cute and comfy wedge sandals guilt-free.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $50 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com