Travel Shoes Editors Always Pack

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
May 28, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

There is a science when it comes to packing, and everyone has their own formula. But it's fair to say that we can all agree on one thing: Shoes are the problem child of any suitcase. They are clunky, heavy and neither foldable or rollable.

But rejoice! It's no longer necessary to stuff your travel tote with all the pairs that didn't fit in your suitcase. We have compiled chic low heels, loafers, sneakers and flip-flops (yes!) that are easy to carry on all your travels—and each can be mixed with several outfits no matter the destination. Scroll through for our editors' picks below. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Romantic Kitten Heels

Gianvito Rossi $815 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Flip-Flops

Old Navy $3 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Pretty Flats

Jimmy Choo $650 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Loafers

Tod's $725 (now $616) SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Flat Sandals

Madewell $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Dainty Slip-Ons

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Espadrilles

Castaner $140 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Velcro Slides

Teva $70 (now $45) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Casual Sneakers

Tretorn $70 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Athletic Sneakers

Nike $125 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Block Heels

Proenza Schouler $723 SHOP NOW

