Travel Shoes Editors Always Pack

There is a science when it comes to packing, and everyone has their own formula. But it's fair to say that we can all agree on one thing: Shoes are the problem child of any suitcase. They are clunky, heavy and neither foldable or rollable.

But rejoice! It's no longer necessary to stuff your travel tote with all the pairs that didn't fit in your suitcase. We have compiled chic low heels, loafers, sneakers and flip-flops (yes!) that are easy to carry on all your travels—and each can be mixed with several outfits no matter the destination. Scroll through for our editors' picks below.

VIDEO: 5 Travel Hacks That Save You Time & Money