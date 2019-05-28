These $75 Sandals Are Summer’s Biggest Trend, and They Keep Selling Out

Image zoom Courtesy

If you're still trying to figure out the best pair of sandals to add to your summer lineup, look no further. Topshop's Strippy sandal seems to be THE sandal of summer, and the brand is struggling to keep the strappy shoes in stock.

The low-heeled sandals first debuted on Topshop's website back in February, and within a couple of days they were completely sold out. Topshop scrambled to get the shoes back in stock for a second round (in black and red colorways) and, as expected, eager shoppers caused them to sell out again and again and again.

The Strippy sandal's reign is still going strong, especially since minimal, multi-strap, square-toe styles are a huge trend this summer. The shoes have actually become Topshop's best-selling style over the last couple of months. To keep up with the ever-increasing demand, Topshop just reintroduced the Strippy in three new colors: lime, off-white, and snake print.

Topshop Strippy Sandal



Shop It: $75; topshop.com.

You might as well test out all of your favorite shades. That is, if you're lucky enough to find them in your size.