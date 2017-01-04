10 Chic Office-Friendly Shoes That Are On Sale Right Now

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jan 04, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

You know what they say: You should be dressing for the position you want—and that means having some girlboss-worthy shoes (yes, plural) in your work wardrobe.

We already know you're the whole package—whip-smart, responsible, and stylish—but to make sure your employer knows, we compiled a roundup of unforgettable styles that not only reflect your personal style, but telegraph that you're here to work. From Gucci look-alike loafers to patterned pumps, shop these 10 office-friendly shoes. And the best part? They're all on sale.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Slingback Shoes

available at topshop.com $45 (originally $92) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Printed Pumps

available at topshop.com $50 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Fringe Loafers

available at topshop.com $60 (originally $120) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Embroidered Platform Heels

available at topshop.com $50 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Peep-Toe Mules

available at topshop.com $55 (originally $110) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

 Heel Sandals

available at topshop.com $55 (originally $115) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Heel Sandals

available at topshop.com $140 (originally $280) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Textured Slippers By Unique

available at topshop.com $160 (originally $320) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Pointed Elastic Shoes

available at topshop.com $24 (originally $48) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Monk Shoe

available at topshop.com $24 (originally $48) SHOP NOW

