The 12 Hottest Sandals of the Season

As far as sandals are concerned, this summer might have the most diverse (and even divisive) array of trends we’ve ever seen. One one hand, you have shower slides and sporty looks holding it down for the tomboys and athleisure-lovers, while lace-up styles and block heels feel much more feminine and dressy. If you ask us though, there’s no reason we can't dip our toes in both pools, so to speak.

After all, you’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who could live all summer in just one pair of sandals. The pair you wear to the beach might not be right for brunch, and the ones you keep spiffed up for work aren’t always right for a picnic in the park. Not to mention, as modern and multi-dimensional people, the way we want to appear to the world can shift from day to day, allowing us to play an adult version of dress up.

For whoever you want to be this summer and whatever adventures you might have on your calendar, we’ve rounded up the best, coolest, freshest, and most exciting sandal trends of the season, and selected our favorite pairs.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Scott Sandals

Tibi $475 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Weave Sandals

Topshop $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Alcyone Sandal

Ancient Greek Sandals $195 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Cali Geometric Sandal

Cocobelle $82 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Rafia Slides

Carrie Forbes $264 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Philippe Starck Thing U IISandals

Ipanema $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Wedge Leather Sandal

See by Chloe $240 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Leather Sandals

Gianvito Rossi $665 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Frayed-Edge Woven Sandals

Proenza Schouler $561 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Marabel Sandals

Maryam Nassir Zadeh $522 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Beattie Sandal

Loeffler Randall $250 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Leather Clogs

Barneys New York $325 SHOP NOW

