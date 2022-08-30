Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and Alessandra Ambrosio Wear These Sleek Sandals That Are Up to 70% Off Now

They’re selling out fast.

August 30, 2022

Tkees Labor Day Sale
Photo: Instagram @Tkees

I'll be the first to admit that my sandal game could use some serious help. My collection is basically just a handful of puffy slides and a few of the classic Old Navy flip-flops. To be honest, there aren't a lot of sandals out there that have really caught my attention — until I saw Jennifer Lopez wearing a pair of super sleek, barely-there thong sandals on her honeymoon. She proceeded to wear them at least two more times and I knew I had to have my hands on some of Tkees' gorgeous footwear, which just so happens to be up to 70 percent off right now. (You're welcome in advance.)

The Hollywood-loved brand — also worn by Eva Longoria, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adele, and Cindy Crawford — has slashed the prices of its beloved sandals and loungewear for more than half off in time for Labor Day. Some of the specific styles Lopez wore, like the white Pigments flip-flops and gold Metallics flip-flops are (unsurprisingly) sold out, but there are tons of other similar-looking options on sale to shop from.

Tkees Labor Day Sale
Instagram @alessandraambrosio

A handful of sandals from the Nudes collection are still in stock, available in pretty neutral shades like beige, tan, and brown. Made from Brazilian leather and designed to feel like a "second skin," shoppers rave that they are "so comfy" and "literally go with everything."

Tkees sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $41 (Originally $55); tkees.com

Tkees sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $41 (Originally $55); tkees.com

If you're not a fan of the thong sandal, Tkees has tons of other styles, like the Sloan, which has four crisscross straps, and the Senna, which has parallel straps.

Tkees sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $85); tkees.com

Tkees sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $75); tkees.com

And if you're looking for that big discount, at just $20, the brand's Blair sandal is one of the steepest markdowns you can take advantage of. The leather sandal features a stylish wide mesh strap that customers say "adds a bit of [glamor]" and is "effortless."

Tkees sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (Originally $65); tkees.com

I don't know about you, but my cart is full. Shop your favorite Tkees sandals for less before they're gone, here.

