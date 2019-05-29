Flip-Flops Are Back, and This Brand Is Making the Only Pair You Need

Image zoom Instagram/TKEES

After years of finally purging flip-flops from the realm of acceptable footwear, the controversial thong sandals are creeping back onto street style photos and sidewalks everywhere. Cult Gaia’s ever-expanding empire gave us a crystal ball-heeled version, and both Rebecca Minkoff and Ash have introduced puffy, geta-like thong sandals for the season.

With no lack of high fashion ‘flops available, we’re wondering which brand’s bid will prove to be our everyday go-to this summer. And we think we may have just identified it. Toronto-based brand TKEES combines all of the things we knew to look for in a good sandal, plus some things we’re pleasantly surprised by.

The ultra-minimal cowhide leather flip-flops, slides, and lace-up sandals are handmade in Brazil, and feature a protective rubber outsole for well-considered comfort. The brand’s flagship product, the Foundations Flip Flops, is so minimal, it looks like little more than the wispy outline of a flip-flop. Foundations, a semi-gloss leather finish, is joined by the Foundations Glosses Flip Flops, the Foundations Matte Flip Flops, and the Foundations Shimmer Flip Flops, all in highly neutral shades that support TKEES’ barely-there approach.

Other similar styles include the slightly wilder Lily Clear Flip Flops and Gemma Double Strap Vinyl Sandals, whose clear straps take on the ‘invisible shoe’ from a different angle. And then there’s the Lily Neon Flip Flops and the Solids Flip Flops, whose bold shades dare to be seen.

TKEES’ paired-down silhouette rhymes with our close-held belief that the best fashion is often the simplest. These luxury flip-flops get straight to the point with sharp, narrow straps and a strong, impeccably built base. The result is a sandal that is worthy of high-fashion — TKEES were worn in every look from Totême’s SS18 lookbook — and celebrity-supported. Eva Mendes and Sara Foster are both TKEES wearers.

Aside from its flip-flop range, TKEES produces equally covetable slides, lace-up sandals, and toe-ring sandals, in case thong footwear isn’t your thing. Granted, if that’s the case, we’re betting these elegant iterations will be just the thing to change your mind.

