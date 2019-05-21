The Comfortable $13 Sneakers That'll Save Your Feet This Summer

Image zoom Instagram/WalmartFinds

Sure, sandals are great, but have you ever felt the all-encompassing security and support of a memory foam slip-on sneaker? Year-round we stan the sneaker, but we’re also the first to admit that come summertime our feet long for a cool breeze. Which is why we were so excited to discover a pair of shoes that solve that problem for good.

Time And Tru’s Perforated Twin Gore Slip-Ons are like the insanely comfortable slip-on sneakers we know and love, with ventilation holes across the entire upper, side, and heel panels that allow for air circulation. Dozens of reviewers will attest to the comfort of these easy-wearing shoes, and are snapping them up in multiple colors at once.

“I am a teacher and it is almost impossible to find comfortable shoes,” writes one buyer. “I have about every brand from Vans to Sperry for flats, and these ones from Walmart are the most comfortable shoes ever. They do not give you blisters because the material is soft, they are comfortable to wear all day and are versatile with lots of outfits. I highly recommend.”

“Very comfortable and affordable,” writes another. “I'm purchasing another pair in a different color! I get many compliments when I wear them.”

The best (and most surprising) part about these ultra-comfy shoes is their price tag. At only $13 a pair, you’d be hard-pressed to find a similar style as affordable.

Shop the comfortable sneakers that will keep your feet cool all through summer for just $13 at Walmart.com.