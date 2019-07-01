Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These $10 Sandals

Image zoom Instagram/PixieandCurls

Even though it feels like just yesterday we were swapping tips on affordable cashmere and fleece-lined leggings, it’s actually finally the week of 4th of July. There’s no more avoiding it: It is SUMMER, people!

That said, it’s time to take inventory of our seasonal essentials. Summer dress on lock? Check. Swimsuit packed? Check. Lightweight sunscreen secured? Check. How about the comfortable sandals that are going to carry you through the whole season?

If your feet are still searching for their summer sole mate, thousands of Walmart shoppers think they’ve found just the thing you need. These Time And Tru Footbed Slides are Walmart’s best-selling sandals, and the best part? They’re only $10.

Having sold over 20,000 pairs this year to date, the comfy slides are being touted as the perfect affordable alternatives to Birkenstocks, a comparison that’s being made due to similarities in style and wearability. The cord and suede double-buckle sandals are being praised for having a “nice supportive footbed like much more expensive ones,” and shoppers are buying them in multiples, getting a pair in each color: Pewter, Sand, and White.

“I bought these in sand, and love them,” writes one reviewer. “Great quality, and very comfortable. I wear a normal width 8 1/2, and the 8 fits perfectly. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!”

At just $10, it’s almost impossible not to try these out for yourself. Given that these slides are Walmart’s overall best-selling sandal, chances are you’ll end up loving these as much as much as the several thousand shoppers who’ve already copped a pair.

