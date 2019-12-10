These Classic Everlane Ankle Boots Are $50 Off Today Only

Image zoom Courtesy Everlane

Everlane likes to keep things interesting when it comes to sales. Rather than offer traditional discounts, the Meghan Markle-approved brand is known to shake things up a bit.

For instance, frequent shoppers are likely familiar with the brand’s unique Choose What You Pay promotion, which allows customers to select a price from a range of options (hence the name). Everlane is also known to mark down popular items for just 24 hours at a time — like right now. The Day Boot has been marked down from $225 to just $175, but you only have until Tuesday, December 10 at 9 p.m. PT to get in on the deal.

The ankle boot is made with 100 percent Italian leather and has a two-inch block heel and a visible center seam for a sophisticated look that’s still comfortable to wear all day. It’s easy to slide on thanks to side zippers and a pull tab on the back of the heel. Plus, the material is designed to mold to the shape of your foot for a perfect fit, and it’s available in eight colors, from black to ecru to lavender.

Hundreds of shoppers have left rave reviews of the shoe on Everlane’s website, awarding it with a near-perfect 4.79 out of five stars overall. They say it goes with any outfit and it’s just as comfortable as it is sleek.

“The Day Boot is very clean and elegant! … It looks great with any style of pants. I love the heels. Not too high and yet gives me a little lift with comfort. And yes, the leather is buttery soft,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said they love the boots so much, they’re considering buying a second pair. “This is an awesome boot. It forms to your foot upon wearing. The quality of the leather is superb. I’m thinking about getting another pair; I love them THAT much!”

There’s no time to waste, though. The Day Boot is only available at this discounted price for a few more hours, and some sizes are already sold out in select colors. Head to Everlane to secure your pair right away.

$175 (Originally $225)