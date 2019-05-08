Outdoor Voices and Teva Created the Ugly Sandals of Our Dreams

Image zoom Courtesy

Before you plan any trips to the pool or solidify any water activities this summer, you are going to want to grab a pair of sandals from the Outdoor Voices and Teva collaboration. People are seriously going wild for the the bright take on the iconic summer shoe.

The activewear and footwear brands united to produce three versions of the Hurricane XLT2 shoe ($85; outdoorvoices.com). Outdoor Voices is known for its colorful, fashion-forward gear, so the limited-edition sandals are up for grabs in a combination of purple, orange, green, yellow, and blue tones. The Dark Denim edition was created for men and the Fusion Coral and Shaded Spruce were created for the ladies, but we wouldn't mind having all three in our closets.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Outdoor Voices x Teva Hurricane XLT2, $85; outdoorvoices.com.

The strappy design, which is Teva's signature, was created using recycled webbing that'll dry quickly. The sole is made out of a comfy, waterproof foam, so you can go on a comfortable hike through slippery, rugged terrain. But I can already picture some of the biggest street style stars pairing these sandals with their pastel suits and tie-dye dresses.