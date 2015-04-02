T-Strap Platforms

Apr 02, 2015 @ 5:02 pm
T-Strap Platforms
T-Strap Platforms
Ashlee Simpson in Marc Jacobs
Dave M. Benett/Getty
T-Strap Platforms
T-Strap Platforms
Avril Lavigne in Report Signature
Andy Fossum/Startraks
T-Strap Platforms
T-Strap Platforms
Kate Bosworth in Marc Jacobs
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
T-Strap Platforms
T-Strap Platforms
Selma Blair in Marc Jacobs
Mark Savage/Corbis
T-Strap Platforms

Ashlee Simpson in Marc Jacobs
T-Strap Platforms

Avril Lavigne in Report Signature
T-Strap Platforms

Kate Bosworth in Marc Jacobs
T-Strap Platforms

Selma Blair in Marc Jacobs

