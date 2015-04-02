whitelogo
whitelogo
T-Strap Platforms
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Shoes
T-Strap Platforms
InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 5:02 pm
T-Strap Platforms
Ashlee Simpson in Marc Jacobs
Dave M. Benett/Getty
T-Strap Platforms
Avril Lavigne in Report Signature
Andy Fossum/Startraks
T-Strap Platforms
Kate Bosworth in Marc Jacobs
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
T-Strap Platforms
Selma Blair in Marc Jacobs
Mark Savage/Corbis
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Dave M. Benett/Getty
T-Strap Platforms
Ashlee Simpson in Marc Jacobs
Advertisement
2 of 4
Andy Fossum/Startraks
T-Strap Platforms
Avril Lavigne in Report Signature
3 of 4
Humberto Carreno/Startraks
T-Strap Platforms
Kate Bosworth in Marc Jacobs
Advertisement
4 of 4
Mark Savage/Corbis
T-Strap Platforms
Selma Blair in Marc Jacobs
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!