The Sneaker Brand Kate Middleton and Gwyneth Paltrow Love Just Got a Summer Makeover

Superga definitely makes some of the most timeless pairs of sneakers around. Princess Diana wore them back in the '90s, and celebs like Kate Middleton and Gwyneth Paltrow keep them in rotation to this day. Now, the brand's classic trainers are receiving a summer-worthy makeover thanks to a collaboration with LoveShackFancy.

LoveShackFancy, a fashion brand best known for its romantic, vintage-feeling dresses, added hand-painted floral prints, terxtured eyelets, and sheer ribbons to the sneakers — all in a pretty combination of pastel hues. The LoveShackFancy x Superga collaboration also includes sandals, so you can show off your pedicure, too.

"“I’m either running around the city in stilettos or am barefoot on the beach, so our Superga collection of sandals and classic sneakers is the perfect addition to my wardrobe," says Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy Founder. "It’s inspired by our LoveShackFancy signature wild floral and ditsy prints and my favorite places — St. Tropez, Ibiza, and the Hamptons." And just like Superga's core collection, Cohen believes that this limited-edition collab will also turn into a classic hit. "These are the wardrobe-staple shoes that will live in our closets for years to come,’” says Cohen.

Prices for the beautiful shoes, which also come in children sizes, start at $55 and max out at $119.

