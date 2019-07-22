The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Is Always Wearing Are Now on Sale

Image zoom AFP Contributor/Getty Images

If you’re a comfort junkie when it comes to shoes but can’t stand the sight of a chunky dad sneaker, your (likely) style inspo, Kate Middleton, has a go-to worth adding to your wardrobe right away.

Kate has been seen sporting Superga’s 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker on more occasions than you can count on one hand — from boat races in Germany to marathons in London — and we think it’s safe to say the style is one of the Duchess’s favorites.

The timeless, lace-up sneakers have a slim silhouette and minimal trimmings, making them the perfect understated shoe to pair with jeans or dresses. Made with a canvas upper and rubber outer insole, the Superga Classic Sneakers feature plenty of insole and arch support, and reviewers are obsessed with how comfortable they are — the style has over 1,000 near-perfect ratings on Zappos.

“I am a sneaker person, always wear sneakers mostly from Converse and Vans,” writes one reviewer. “I had a pair of Superga years ago and I remembered really liking them, so when I was in the hunt for a new pair of classic looking white sneakers I decided to give them a try. Could not be happier. Since I got them months ago I've barely used any other pair of sneakers. They are incredibly comfy, super stylish and don't hurt my feet in any way. Until I break them in, Converse always hurt my feet in the toes and Vans in the back of my ankles. Supergas have been the most comfortable shoes ever since the first time I put them on. I'm really impressed and will definitely keep repurchasing them.”

While these sneakers regularly retail for $65 a pair, today you can grab them for just $49 (and with free shipping!) thanks to Zappos’ 20th Anniversary Sale. They’re currently available in White (Kate’s preferred colorway), Navy, Light Gray, Gray Sage, Full Black, and Black, in sizes womens’ 5 through mens’ 15. This sale is live for today only, so if you want to get a pair of Kate’s go-tos for this low of a price, you have to act fast.

Shop the comfy, Duchess-approved Superga sneakers for just $49 on Zappos.com.