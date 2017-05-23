15 Summer Shoes That Cover Your Toes

'Getty
Alexis Bennett
May 23, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Of course, a sundress and a pair of sandals make the perfect style combination in the summer. But sometimes, a girl just wants to keep her toes covered. Not only because ghosting our pedicurist all winter is a tradition (sorry, not sorry), but because of all of the germs your toes can pickup while walking around all day. Plus scrubbing asphalt-colored stains off of the bottom of your toes is never fun.

The next time you're in the mood to avoid stepping into cooties or exposing your toes to all of the elements, try slipping your feet into a shoe with a bit more covering. The extra barrier between your toes and the ground can make a major difference. And no, you don't have to sacrafice style to find a cute summer shoe with more coverage. There are chic espadrilles, flats, and loafers that will do the trick.

VIDEO: How to Get Super Soft Feet

 

Below you'll find 15 styles that InStyle editors love.

1 of 15 Courtesy

The Rockstud Leather Point-Toe Flats

Valentino $845 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Civil Pearly Heeled Beaded Tassel Loafer

Jeffrey Campbell $160 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Fringed Canvas and Leather Espadrilles

See by Chloe $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Aga Suede Point-Toe Flats

Rupert Sanderson $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Capri Metallic Elaphe Slippers

The Row $1,090 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Begany Ankle Strap Flat

Nine West $50 (Originally $69) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Marmont Fringed Suede Slingback Flats

Gucci $695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Leather-Trimmed Satin Platform Espadrilles

Miu Miu $670 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Toerless Muse Buckled Leather Point-Toe Flats

Christian Louboutin $845 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Mika Crystal-Embellished Leather Loafers

Acne Studios $900 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Emily Loafer

Halogen $66 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Meteor Flats

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker $255 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Embellished Flat Mules

Dorateymur $485 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Blossom Espadrille

Tory Burch $151 (Originally $225) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Girl Talk Flats

Aerosoles $79 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!