21 Sandals to Wear at the Beach Instead of Flip-Flops (All Under $75)

Andrea Cheng
Jul 11, 2015 @ 8:45 am

There is something comforting about flip-flops—they're easy to slip on (no thinking required), they're easily disposable, and they're fairly low maintenance in terms of upkeep and travel. But flip-flops aren't without their share of subpar characteristics, such as being one of the unhealthiest sandals for your feet as well as one of the most unsightly (in some people's opinions).

And contrary to popular belief, they're not the only style of sandals that can be worn at the beach or the pool. Cheap leather lace-ups or slides and jelly sandals do the same job—and with flair. To that end, we rounded up 20+ sandals that are infinitely more stylish than your standard worn-in rubber flip-flops. Ahead, shop our favorites—each rings in under $75—that will step up your shoreside shoe game for the rest of the summer.

PHOTOS: Under-$75 Sandals to Wear at the Beach Instead of Flip-Flops

Gap

$50; gap.com

Dolce Vita

$30; nordstrom.com

Banana Republic

$50; bananarepublic.com

Nine West

$40; ninewest.com

Soludos

$55; soludos.com

BP.

$50; nordstrom.com

Topshop

$25; topshop.com

Steve Madden

$60; stevemadden.com

Ann Taylor

$55; anntaylor.com

Tory Burch

$60; shopbop.com

Birkenstock

$30; nordstrom.com

Asos

$36; asos.com

Kensie

$40; nordstrom.com

Madewell

$60; shopbop.com

Aldo

$60; aldoshoes.com

Loft

$40; loft.com

Melissa

$75; shopbop.com

Splendid

$68; shopbop.com

Ipanema

$30; ipanemausa.com

BC

$45; bcfootwear.com

